TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 3.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

ABNB traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.33. 1,346,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

