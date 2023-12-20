Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $46.30 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for 6.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Ferguson worth $46,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $384,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 513,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth $963,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.32. The company had a trading volume of 115,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $190.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.06.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.20.

In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

