Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $35.41 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 4.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 1.2 %

PYPL traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.74. 3,806,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,332,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.