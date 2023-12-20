Tran Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,419 shares during the period. Ball comprises 4.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Ball worth $32,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Ball by 25.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 138,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $314,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,950. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

