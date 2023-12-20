TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,052. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.21.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

