TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes $10.20 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,000. SEA makes up 2.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SEA by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,259. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KGI Securities lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

