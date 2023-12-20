Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 181,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,291. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.