Tran Capital Management L.P. Makes New $7.09 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

