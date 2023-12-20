DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 131,543 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,216 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,543 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 0.9% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.48% of Electronic Arts worth $155,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,659 shares of company stock worth $4,463,419 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $138.28. 196,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,142. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

