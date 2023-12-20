TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 1,800 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,002,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 1.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 69.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. 996,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,220. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

