TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $1.94 Million in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the third quarter. The firm bought 50,800 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in JOYY by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in JOYY by 30.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JOYY by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. BOCOM International cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Performance

JOYY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. 120,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

