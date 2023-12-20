WealthNavi Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 27.8% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,714,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 52,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 379,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. 3,344,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,343,744. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

