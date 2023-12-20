WealthNavi Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.2% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $136,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after buying an additional 2,273,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,114. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.