DnB Asset Management AS Has $234.71 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises about 1.4% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 1.59% of Western Digital worth $234,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.4 %

Western Digital stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 288,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,501. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

