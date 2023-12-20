DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.24% of Diamondback Energy worth $65,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.77. 240,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,135. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

