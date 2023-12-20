DnB Asset Management AS Has $59.35 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,385 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $59,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,097. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

