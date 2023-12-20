Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.47% of Crown worth $49,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

