IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,205 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS's holdings in IQVIA were worth $31,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $2,994,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 73,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.61. 141,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.77. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

