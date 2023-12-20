DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 137,670 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,670 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.89% of Livent worth $29,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Livent by 207.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Livent by 65.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 223,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 88,344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.79.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

