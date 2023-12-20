Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,134,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,351,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

