DnB Asset Management AS Buys 15,788 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.90 on Wednesday, hitting $329.82. The stock had a trading volume of 503,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,439. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.21 and its 200 day moving average is $306.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

