Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,652. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.29.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

