Roth Mkm Raises Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $29.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,560. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.