DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $33,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.21. 470,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,163. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

