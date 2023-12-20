Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $397.76. The stock had a trading volume of 35,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.32. Pool has a 1-year low of $295.95 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,055,000 after buying an additional 76,346 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Pool by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Pool by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

