Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 8.1 %

QIPT traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 126,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,814. The company has a market cap of $213.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Quipt Home Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 253,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 2,325.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,242 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,001,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 967,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 775,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,613 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.