Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 37.1%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 37.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 1,308,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 594% from the average daily volume of 188,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Defense Metals Stock Up 25.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$56.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.44.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

