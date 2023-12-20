X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.50

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 4679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $913.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

