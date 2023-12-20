Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.11

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 33461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 66,626 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

