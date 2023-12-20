Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Down 2.2%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 24,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 91,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Generation Mining Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

About Generation Mining

(Get Free Report)

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.