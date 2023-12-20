American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

AIG traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 166,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

