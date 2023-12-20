MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.27

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 47353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDXG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDXG

MiMedx Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Rice Doug purchased 5,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,752. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.