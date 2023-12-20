BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.26. 38,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,194. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $242.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

