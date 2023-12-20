BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 59,254 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 158,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,847. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

