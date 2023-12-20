Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $21.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. 3,666,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

