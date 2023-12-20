Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $33.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5,697.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,423 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $33,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after purchasing an additional 816,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $77.98. 2,645,597 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.