Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6,194.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077,959 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Shopify worth $66,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,584,930. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

