ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4,892.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448,526 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $99,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. 5,571,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,206,791. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.