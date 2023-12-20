Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 7,049.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,630,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,342,179 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF accounts for 4.3% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 1,586.98% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $434,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

JHPI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 2,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

