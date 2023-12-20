Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7,206.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. 206,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,534. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

