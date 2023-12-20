Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,964,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,331,000 after acquiring an additional 723,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $10,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,866,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $8,828,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 189,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,421. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.