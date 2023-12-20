Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,191 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,716,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 143,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,893. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

