Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 409 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. 126,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,508. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

