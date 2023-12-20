Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 32,245 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,608,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

