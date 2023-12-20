Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.