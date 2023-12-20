Patten Group Inc. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

