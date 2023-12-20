Patten Group Inc. Sells 69 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $304.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

