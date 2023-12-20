Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 317,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 210,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

