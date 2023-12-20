Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 1.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,793.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,532 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 842,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 899,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 445,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

