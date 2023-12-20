Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,051,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 242,883 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after acquiring an additional 178,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,386,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after acquiring an additional 152,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 162,233 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

